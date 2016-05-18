FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Marston's: 2nd top midcap gainer after strong H1
May 18, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Marston's: 2nd top midcap gainer after strong H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Pubs group Marston’s +4% & 2nd top FTSE midcap gainer after solid H1

** H1 LFL growth of +3% in managed and franchised pubs, outperforming industry-wide Peach Coffer Tracker

** Numis says “encouraged by Marston’s very solid progress”

** Stock closes on Tues at 150.1 p vs StarMine Intrinsic Value estimate of 218.06p (-10% YTD vs -c.3% fall in broader index)

** C.90% 30-day avg vol through on stock in 1 hr, making it one of the top 10 vol movers on the midcaps list

** Co says performance remains in line with expectations over first few weeks of H2 & confident of achieving its FY targets despite tougher comps

** Panmure Gordon says scope for upgrade to 2016 ests with momentum continuing into H2

** Analysts on avg forecast FY rev of 902.53 mln stg & PBT of 97.89 mln stg according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates

