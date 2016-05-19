FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Genmab announces positive topline result in Phase III pollux study of Daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple Myeloma
May 19, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

RPT-BRIEF-Genmab announces positive topline result in Phase III pollux study of Daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple Myeloma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes)

May 18 (Reuters) - Genmab :

* Genmab announces positive topline result in phase III pollux study of Daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

* Patients who received treatment with Daratumumab had a 63% reduction in risk of disease progressing versus those who did not receive Daratumumab

* Overall safety profile of Daratumumab in combination with Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone was manageable consistent with known safety profile

* Based on results at pre-planned interim analysis conducted by an independent data monitoring it was recommended that data be unblinded

* Janssen Biotech which licensed Daratumumab from Genmab will engage in dialogue with officials about potential for regulatory submission

