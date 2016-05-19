TABLE-Kenedix Retail Reat -6 MTH results

May 19 (Reuters) Kenedix Retail Reat Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2016 ended Sep 30, 2015 to Sep 30, 2016 to Mar 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.54 5.10 6.39 6.37 (+8.6 pct ) (+15.4 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) Net 2.43 1.93 2.47 2.49 (+25.6 pct ) (+1.8 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Div 6,834 yen 7,414 yen 5,852 yen 5,884 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3453.T