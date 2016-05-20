FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Spectris: hits 3-month low on softer Q1
#Hot Stocks
May 20, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Spectris: hits 3-month low on softer Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Electrical engineering company Spectris down as much as 7 pct to its lowest since Feb 16 after a softer-than-expected Q1

** Top loser on Stoxx industrial goods & services index & FTSE 250 midcap

** Says trading conditions in the period continued to be challenging, reiterates 2016 outlook

** Morgan Stanley says results weaker than its estimates, but continues to like the long term story as it sees current relative valuations attractive

** Upto Thursday’s close, Spectris shares were up more than a fifth from the near-3 year lows hit in Feb

** Spectris trades at discount to peers and to its 10-yr median on NTM valuation metrics such as EV/Sales, PE, and price/book (Thomson Reuters data)

** Analysts skewed bullish with 1770p median PT, vs Friday’s trading price of 1679p

** More than a quarter of 30-day avg vol through in 20 mins (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
