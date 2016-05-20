FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Thomas Cook: hits 3 yr low on multiple broker cuts
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 20, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Thomas Cook: hits 3 yr low on multiple broker cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Tour operator Thomas Cook falls for a 2nd session, down as much as 3 pct

** JP Morgan reduces PT to 90p from 100p while Citigroup lowers it to 62p from 85p following disappointing FY guidance on Thursday

** Shares in the travel operator fell 19 pct on Thursday after it said its FY guidance would be at the bottom of the range expected by analysts and that the summer bookings were down 5 pct

** Citi reiterates “sell” rating as it still sees risks to Q4 trading, which could drive additional double digit cuts to EPS ests

** 5 brokerages rate stock “buy” or higher, 8 “hold” & 2 “sell” or lower; median PT is 100p

** Worst day since March 2013

** Stock one of the top fallers on the FTSE 250 midcap index , which is up 0.9 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.