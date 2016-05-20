BUZZ-Thomas Cook: hits 3 yr low on multiple broker cuts

** Tour operator Thomas Cook falls for a 2nd session, down as much as 3 pct

** JP Morgan reduces PT to 90p from 100p while Citigroup lowers it to 62p from 85p following disappointing FY guidance on Thursday

** Shares in the travel operator fell 19 pct on Thursday after it said its FY guidance would be at the bottom of the range expected by analysts and that the summer bookings were down 5 pct

** Citi reiterates “sell” rating as it still sees risks to Q4 trading, which could drive additional double digit cuts to EPS ests

** 5 brokerages rate stock “buy” or higher, 8 “hold” & 2 “sell” or lower; median PT is 100p

** Worst day since March 2013

** Stock one of the top fallers on the FTSE 250 midcap index , which is up 0.9 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)