BUZZ-Ladbrokes: hits 2-month high on regulator's merger review

** British bookmaker Ladbrokes jumps as much as 12 pct to its highest since March 2, top FTSE midcap gainer

** British competition regulator asks Ladbrokes, Coral to sell between 350 and 400 shops to win clearance for their merger

** 350-400 shops closure seen softer compared to the original closure, which was suppose to be 500 shops, traders say

** Regulator says it has not found competition problems that may be expected to arise from the merger in relation to other parts of the two businesses

** Ladbrokes operates 2,154 betting shops in Britain and 77 in Northern Ireland and Coral operates around 1,850 betting shops in Britain

** Stock best performer on FTSE 350 Travel and Leisure Index , which is up 1.5 pct