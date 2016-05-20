FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Ladbrokes: hits 2-month high on regulator's merger review
#Hot Stocks
May 20, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Ladbrokes: hits 2-month high on regulator's merger review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British bookmaker Ladbrokes jumps as much as 12 pct to its highest since March 2, top FTSE midcap gainer

** British competition regulator asks Ladbrokes, Coral to sell between 350 and 400 shops to win clearance for their merger

** 350-400 shops closure seen softer compared to the original closure, which was suppose to be 500 shops, traders say

** Regulator says it has not found competition problems that may be expected to arise from the merger in relation to other parts of the two businesses

** Ladbrokes operates 2,154 betting shops in Britain and 77 in Northern Ireland and Coral operates around 1,850 betting shops in Britain

** Stock best performer on FTSE 350 Travel and Leisure Index , which is up 1.5 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/kit.rees.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)

