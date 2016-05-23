FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Royal Mail: jumps on broker boost
May 23, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Royal Mail: jumps on broker boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Britain's Royal Mail gains as much as 3.7 pct, top FTSE 100 riser after multiple broker upgrades

** RBC Capital Markets raises to "sector-perform" rating from "underperform", ups PT to 525p from 445p; Cantor raises PT to 550p from 530p, reiterates "buy" rating

** Royal Mail last week posted better-than-expected profit and revenue for the year

** Cantor expects parcels in the UK and Europe to drive the top-line and restructuring and productivity gains to support the bottom-line

** Adds that the risks associated with potentially tough wage and pension negotiations this year are probably overstated

** Stock up 14 pct YTD, and down 21 pct from its all-time high in Jan 2014

** Valuation metrics cheap with stock's P/E, Price/Cash Flow, and Price/Book all at discounts to peers at 26 pct, 18 pct, and 63 pct (Thomson Reuters data) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

