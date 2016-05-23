BUZZ-Burberry: falls as Deutsche Bank cuts target

** Burberry falls 1 pct, one of the top FTSE 100 faller as Deutsche Bank cuts PT to 1250p from 1350p, rating "hold"

** Brokerage believes recent cost-saving measures does not give them enough conviction in co's long-term margins.

** Burberry last week said it aimed to make at least 100 mln stg in annual savings by 2019 and announced a share buyback of up to 150 mln stg

** Like its luxury competitors, Burberry has been hit by a sales slowdown in Hong Kong and mainland China

** Stock down 9 pct YTD and 25 pct from its March peak