May 23 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Chimin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Spain's Linear Chemicals S.L., In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) products manufacturer, for 4.99 million euros ($5.59 million)

