BRIEF-CPT Technology's units sign agreements to sell stakes in Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Consumer Electronics
May 24, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CPT Technology's units sign agreements to sell stakes in Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - CPT Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says three units sign agreement to sell 32.34 million shares of Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co Ltd at 8.06 yuan per share for 260.69 million yuan

* Says unit signs agreement to sell 72.42 million shares of Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co Ltd at 12.42 yuan per share for 899.50 million yuan ($137.25 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sNAu43

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5537 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
