BUZZ-De La Rue: 11-month high on strong FY, loss-making unit sale

** De La Rue +c.6% & top FTSE Small Cap gainer & trading near highest in >11 months, after banknote printer’s sale of a loss-making unit, in-line results encourage analysts to upgrade FY estimates

** De La Rue shows progress with its five-year turnaround plans, FY underlying oper profit +2% on the back of strong performance in currency business

** Investec hikes FY17 EPS est by 6.8%, citing boost from currency rev growth & lower tax

** Co on Monday also sells Cash Processing Solutions Ltd; citing benefits of sale JP Morgan hikes FY17 oper profit est by 7% to £65.6 mln

** Nearly 1/2X 30-day avg vol traded through in first 30 mins