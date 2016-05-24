FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-De La Rue: 11-month high on strong FY, loss-making unit sale
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 24, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-De La Rue: 11-month high on strong FY, loss-making unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** De La Rue +c.6% & top FTSE Small Cap gainer & trading near highest in >11 months, after banknote printer’s sale of a loss-making unit, in-line results encourage analysts to upgrade FY estimates

** De La Rue shows progress with its five-year turnaround plans, FY underlying oper profit +2% on the back of strong performance in currency business

** Investec hikes FY17 EPS est by 6.8%, citing boost from currency rev growth & lower tax

** Co on Monday also sells Cash Processing Solutions Ltd; citing benefits of sale JP Morgan hikes FY17 oper profit est by 7% to £65.6 mln

** Nearly 1/2X 30-day avg vol traded through in first 30 mins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.