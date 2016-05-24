FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-KBC and ING: Goldman Sachs upgrade boost stocks
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 24, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-KBC and ING: Goldman Sachs upgrade boost stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Lenders KBC Groep and ING Groep up 2.7 pct and 1.6 pct respectively after Goldman Sachs talks up Benelux banks

** GS upgrades both ING and KBC to “buy” rating from “Neutral”; adds KBC to conviction buy list

** ING PT unchanged at 15 euros while KBC PT raised to 70 euros from 61 euros; KBC is GS top pick among the Benelux banks

** Brokerage reckons KBC well placed to maintain top lending growth, as it expects a gradual recovery in fee income, cost control and modest impairments to help offset expected NIM headwinds

** KBC top performer on Belgian blue chip index BEL 20 ; 5th top performer on Stoxx 600

** On ING, any indication of an easing regulatory burden should become a strong positive catalyst for the shares, Goldman says

** Both ING and KBC among the top gainers on the European banking stocks, which is up 0.9 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.