BUZZ-Imperial Brands: Barclays upgrade lifts stock
May 24, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Imperial Brands: Barclays upgrade lifts stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Imperial Brands, formerly Imperial Tobacco, gains as much as 2.3 pct

** Barclays upgrades to “Overweight” rating from “Equalweight”, raises PT to 4200p from 3750p, driven by bullish medium term margin expectations

** Brokerage sees “considerable scope” for Imperial to drive margins higher over the next 3 years

** Believes the impact of Plain Packaging in the UK/France and EU Tobacco Products Directive would be benign

** Last month Goldman Sachs upgraded stock to “Buy” from “Neutral”

** Analysts skewed bullish with median PT of 4035 pence, or nearly 8 pct above current levels

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

