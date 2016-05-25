FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Intertek: hits over 1- month low on softer organic growth
#Hot Stocks
May 25, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Intertek: hits over 1- month low on softer organic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Product testing firm Intertek falls as much as 3.8 pct to its lowest since Apr 19, among the top FTSE 100 fallers

** Organic growth slowed to +0.5 pct between Jan 1 to April 30 period vs +2.3 pct in H215

** On track to deliver FY revenue growth at constant currency

** Stock one of the most actively traded UK blue chips, with 14% of 30-day daily avg volume through in 30 mins

** Majority of brokers rate stock “hold” or lower; 13 of 21 “hold”, 4 “sell” or lower, with just 4 “buy” or higher; median PT is 3075p

** Stock up 19 pct YTD and about 28 pct from its Feb lows (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
