Pakistan shares close lower; rupee steady, o/n rates fall

KARACHI, May 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks closed lower on profit-taking that extended from the previous session, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.23 percent lower, or 82.92 points, at 36,499.43.

“Market witnessed profit taking from the last session coupled by traditional pre-budget cautiousness of investors,” said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB securities Pvt Ltd.

Heavyweights such as Engro Corporation Ltd lost 1.99 percent, MCB Bank Ltd declined 1.64 percent and United Bank Ltd fell 0.37 percent.

Oil stocks gained as global oil prices ose towards $50 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time in seven months.

Pakistan Oilfields Ltd rose 0.97 percent, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd climbed 0.32 percent and Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 0.81 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.77/104.80 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 104.77/104.82

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.50 percent from Tuesday’s close of 5.90 percent.