FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Daily Mail: worst day in over 10 yrs on FY warning
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 26, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Daily Mail: worst day in over 10 yrs on FY warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Daily Mail and General Trust -c.9%, on track for worst day since early 2006 & worst performer on Stoxx 600 media index after publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper cuts FY outlook

** Co says FY outlook will be adjusted for fall in guidance for oper margin in media business, now c.10% rather than 13% seen last year

** Says downturn in the print advertising market was squeezing margins in media unit

** Just under 1/3X 30-day avg vol through in less than 10 mins

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock +c.6% YTD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.