May 26 (Reuters) - Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to set up bio starch subsidiary in Cambodia

* Says unit plans to invest 117.5 million yuan ($17.92 million) in capsule making project

