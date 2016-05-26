FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fujian Newland Computer to acquire stakes in Internet firms, payment technology firm
May 26, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fujian Newland Computer to acquire stakes in Internet firms, payment technology firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Fujian Newland Computer Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy stakes in two Internet tech firms for a combined 680 million yuan ($103.72 million)

* Says it plans to buy 30 percent stake in payment technology firm from affiliate for 297 million yuan

* Says share trade remains suspended pending announcement related to share private placement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TYsrqQ; bit.ly/1WPBKQ6; bit.ly/20FZzbC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5560 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
