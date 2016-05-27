CORRECTED-BRIEF-United Arrows announces restructuring of Chrome Hearts business

(Corrects 2nd bullet to say it plans to sell the company "in multiple transactions between Dec. 2016 and Dec. 2024", not "on Oct. 1")

May 27 (Reuters) - United Arrows Ltd :

* Says it will set up new limited liability company Chrome Hearts JP on Oct. 1, to take over Chrome Hearts business

* Says it plans to sell the limited liability company to CH Holding Company, which is managed by starters of CHROME HEARTS brand, in multiple transactions between Dec. 2016 and Dec. 2024

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ziXxBL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)