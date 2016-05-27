FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-United Arrows announces restructuring of Chrome Hearts business
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 27, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-United Arrows announces restructuring of Chrome Hearts business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2nd bullet to say it plans to sell the company "in multiple transactions between Dec. 2016 and Dec. 2024", not "on Oct. 1")

May 27 (Reuters) - United Arrows Ltd :

* Says it will set up new limited liability company Chrome Hearts JP on Oct. 1, to take over Chrome Hearts business

* Says it plans to sell the limited liability company to CH Holding Company, which is managed by starters of CHROME HEARTS brand, in multiple transactions between Dec. 2016 and Dec. 2024

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ziXxBL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.