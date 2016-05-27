FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Guangdong Eastone Century Technology to set up tech jv
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 27, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Guangdong Eastone Century Technology to set up tech jv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Guangdong Eastone Century Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a tech development jv with a Zhangshu-based investment limited partnership

* Says the jv to be engaged in cloud platforms iot equipment operation, Internet distribution platform, Internet products, application development and sale

* Says the jv with registered capital of 20 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HEefcu

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

