Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chengzhi Co., Ltd. :

* Says it revises to issue up to 871.9 million shares at 14.32 yuan per share, to raise 12.5 billion yuan via private placement for 99.6 percent stake acquisition in Wison (Nanjing) Clean Energy

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/y1YKlR

