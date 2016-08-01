FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-ReproCell announces merger among 3 subsidiaries
August 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ReproCell announces merger among 3 subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - ReproCell Inc :

* Says its 71.6 percent owned subsidiary, Bioserve Biotehnologies, Ltd., will merge with two other wholly owned subsidiaries, Stemgent Inc. and Biopta Inc.

* Says after the transaction, Bioserve Biotehnologies, Ltd. will be the surviving company, Stemgent Inc. and Biopta Inc. will be dissolved

* Bioserve Biotehnologies, Ltd. will change company name into ReproCELL U.S.A. Inc., and ReproCell will hold 92.55 percent stake in ReproCELL U.S.A.

* Effective date Sep. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5kny29

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

