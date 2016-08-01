FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma signs MOU with Cisco Systems, framework agreement with 3 securities firms
August 1, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma signs MOU with Cisco Systems, framework agreement with 3 securities firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co

* Says it signs MOU with Cisco Systems International BV on research & development projects

* Says it plans to invest 50 million yuan ($7.54 million)

* Says it signs cooperation framework agreement with three securities firms includng Haitong Securities , BNP Paribas Securities (Asia) Ltd and Zhong De Securities Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aKaPC0; bit.ly/2aIegfw

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6346 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

