Aug 1 (Reuters) - Industrial Securities Co Ltd

* Says it has bought back 68 million shares in the company as of July 31, representing 1.02 percent of total issued capital, for 544.1 million yuan ($81.98 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aInDMh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6371 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)