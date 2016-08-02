FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harbin Churin Group Jointstock receives verdict
August 2, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Harbin Churin Group Jointstock receives verdict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Harbin Churin Group Jointstock Co.,Ltd.:

* Says it receives verdict from Harbin Intermediate People's Court, regarding the lawsuit filed by the co against a metallic material company

* Says defendant was requests to pay debt of 20.7 million yuan and related interest to the company, within 10 days from the date of this decision

* Says the co was requests to pay litigation fee of 30,800 yuan and defendant to pay another 156,208 yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CJSWnm

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

