Aug 2 (Reuters) - Beijing Hualubaina Film and TV :

* Says it will buy 49 percent stake in a Shanghai-based film and TV subsidiary at 2.2 million yuan

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in the subsidiary after acquisition

* Says it will invest 25 million yuan in the subsidiary after acquisition

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/79xq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)