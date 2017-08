Aug 2 (Reuters) - Adventure :

* Says it amends announcement released on July 8, regarding a alliance with U.S firm KAYAK Software Corporation

* Says deleted all the content related to KAYAK Europe GmbH and amends other errors

* Says KAYAK Software Corporation operates a travel search engine, not online travel search services

Source text in Japanese:985.so/7A4x

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)