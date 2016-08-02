BRIEF-Korea No.3 Special Purpose Acquisition to merge with Creative & Innovative System

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Korea No.3 Special Purpose Acquisition Co., LTD. :

* Says it will merge with Creative & Innovative System Corporation, which is engaged in the manufacturing of equipment for electrode

* Says merger ratio of 1:12.6775 between the co and Creative & Innovative System

* 42,258,060 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Expects merger effective date of Jan. 10, 2017 and registered date of Jan. 12, 2017

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5CPUJK5f

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)