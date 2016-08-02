FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Microelectronics Technology to issue new shares to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds
August 2, 2016 / 9:47 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Microelectronics Technology to issue new shares to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Microelectronics Technology :

* Says it will issue 13 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds

* Says 10 percent to 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7BUH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

