a year ago
BRIEF-Chongqing New Century Cruise says consortium to buy Caesars Interactive Entertainment Inc's online game unit for $4.4 bln in cash
August 2, 2016 / 9:52 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chongqing New Century Cruise says consortium to buy Caesars Interactive Entertainment Inc's online game unit for $4.4 bln in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chongqing New Century Cruise Co Ltd :

* Says a Chinese consortium, including the co's unit Giant Investment (HK) Limited, plans to acquire Caesars Interactive Entertainment Inc's online games unit NEW CIE for $4.4 billion in cash

* Says the Chinese consortium will invest in Alpha Frontier Limited as the first step towards the acquisition, in order to make it act as the purchaser role

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/YbhFbJ; goo.gl/XQK0h9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

