Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lu Thai Textile Co Ltd

* Says it has bought back 33.16 million B-share in the company between Nov. 10, 2015 and July 31, 2016, representing 3.47 percent of total issued capital, for HK$339.7 million ($43.78 million)

