a year ago
#IT Services & Consulting
August 3, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beijing Ultrapower Software's unit to buy stake in Ningbo communication technology firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Beijing Ultrapower Software Co Ltd :

* Says its unit to buy 15 percent stake in Ningbo communication technology firm (the target company) for totaling 7.5 million yuan

* Says the co is holding a 40 percent stake in the target company directly, and the unit to raise stake in the target company to 60 percent up from 45 percent

* The co and the unit to hold a 100 percent stake in the target company after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3408

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
