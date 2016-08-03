BRIEF-Shandong Longlive Bio-technology revises 2016 H1 net profit outlook

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 12 percent to 41 percent, or to be 39.5 million yuan to 49.7 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 21.1 million yuan to 38.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 35.2 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of two newly acquired companies is the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/F6u0dJ

