a year ago
BRIEF-Shandong Longlive Bio-technology revises 2016 H1 net profit outlook
August 3, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shandong Longlive Bio-technology revises 2016 H1 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 12 percent to 41 percent, or to be 39.5 million yuan to 49.7 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 21.1 million yuan to 38.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 35.2 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of two newly acquired companies is the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/F6u0dJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
