Aug 3 (Reuters) - MediaTek Inc

* Says Q2 consolidated operating profit up 60.5 percent q/q at T$7.0 billion ($220.87 million)

* Says Q2 net profit at T$6.6 billion, EPS at T$4.16

* Says it expects Q3 consolidated revenue at about T$78.3-84.1 billion

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2au1bRs

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)