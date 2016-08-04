BUZZ-Indonesia's Intiland surges to highest in over 10 months

JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - ** PT Intiland Development Tbk rises as much as 11 pct to 635 rupiah, highest since Sept 22

** Stock far outpaces the 0.57 pct gain in the main index and a 0.61 pct gain in the property and construction subindex

** Local broker Trimegah initiates coverage on Intiland stock with a 'buy' rating and 800 rupiah target price

** Intiland is among property firms aiming to grab a share of at least $30 billion expected to be brought back to Indonesia under a tax amnesty programme