a year ago
BUZZ-Indonesia's Intiland surges to highest in over 10 months
August 4, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Indonesia's Intiland surges to highest in over 10 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - ** PT Intiland Development Tbk rises as much as 11 pct to 635 rupiah, highest since Sept 22

** Stock far outpaces the 0.57 pct gain in the main index and a 0.61 pct gain in the property and construction subindex

** Local broker Trimegah initiates coverage on Intiland stock with a 'buy' rating and 800 rupiah target price

** Intiland is among property firms aiming to grab a share of at least $30 billion expected to be brought back to Indonesia under a tax amnesty programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
