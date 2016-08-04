FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Vtron Technologies unit to set up investment management JV
August 4, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vtron Technologies unit to set up investment management JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Vtron Technologies Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned unit, a Beijing-based educational consulting company, plans to set up a JV with a Zhejiang-based asset management company

* Says the JV will be engaged in investment management business, with a registered capital of 10 million yuan

* Says the unit will invest 4 million yuan in JV to acquire 40 percent stake in it

* Says two parties plan to set up childhood education industry investment fund with a scale of up to 5 billion yuan via the JV, to invest in kindergartens

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jvNXdH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

