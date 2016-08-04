BRIEF-Jeju Semiconductor to issue convertible bonds worth 12 bln won

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jeju Semiconductor Corp. :

* Says it will issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 12 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of Aug. 10, 2020, yield to maturity of 3.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 4,910 won per share, and a conversion period from Aug. 10, 2017 to July 10, 2020

