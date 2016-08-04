FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sun Capital Management to undertake accommodation arrangement service
August 4, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sun Capital Management to undertake accommodation arrangement service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sun Capital Management Corp :

* Says it resolved to undertake arrangement service of accommodations, which is a part of accommodation development project held by Temple & Shrine Tourism and its unit

* Says the arrangement service is including management of investment funds, investigation and planning

* Says the project is aiming to solve the shortage of accommodations towards 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uAM5UY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
