BRIEF-Three F to sell part of convenience store business to Lawson via corporate split

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Three F Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell part of rights and obligations in 100 convenience stores to Lawson Inc for 3.36 billion yen in total on Sep. 7

* Says it plans to set up wholly owned unit in Yokohama to take over part of rights and obligations in 87 convenience stores on Sep. 7

* Says it plans to sell 30 percent stake in the Yokohama-based unit to Lawson Inc after the establishment

