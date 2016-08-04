FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Three F to sell part of convenience store business to Lawson via corporate split
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 4, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Three F to sell part of convenience store business to Lawson via corporate split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Three F Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell part of rights and obligations in 100 convenience stores to Lawson Inc for 3.36 billion yen in total on Sep. 7

* Says it plans to set up wholly owned unit in Yokohama to take over part of rights and obligations in 87 convenience stores on Sep. 7

* Says it plans to sell 30 percent stake in the Yokohama-based unit to Lawson Inc after the establishment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3ZUMzw; goo.gl/uXiJjE; goo.gl/cRWp8w; goo.gl/0CZKUk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

