August 4, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

REFILE-BUZZ-RPS: loses in heavy volumes on lower H1, Brexit concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to send to correct stock symbol)

** RPS -8% & top loser on FTSE All Share Support Services index after infrastructure and resources consultant posts lower H1 profit, brings up some Brexit concerns

** Over 5X 30-day avg vol through in 1.5 hrs on stock, which is down 22% YTD

** Co says "some softness... apparent" towards end-H1 in European built and natural environment consultancy business, which it adds is possibly linked to Brexit

** PBTA fall to 20.2 mln stg from 28.8 mln stg, due to restructuring costs & continued strain in oil and gas industry hitting demand

** Liberum reduces FY16 and FY17 FD EPS forecast by 5% & 10% post Brexit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
