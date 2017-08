Aug 4 (Reuters) - Guangdong Chant Group Inc

* Says it signs two biomass heating & power projects in Hebei province worth a combined 700 million yuan ($105.42 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6400 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)