a year ago
BRIEF-Dafeng TV to issue new shares to repay loans and enrich operating funds
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
August 4, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dafeng TV to issue new shares to repay loans and enrich operating funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dafeng TV :

* Says it will issue 40 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$30 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds will be used to repay loans and enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8x5N

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

