Aug 5 (Reuters) - Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd :

* Says its controlled Beijing-based education technology group company won bid to provide industry application software (Teaching cloud platform) development service, digital content(teaching resources research) processing service, software operation and maintenance service in a Project

* Says bid price of 3.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RmAoDT

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)