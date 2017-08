Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shen Zhen Mindata Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it signed strategic cooperation framework agreement with Beijing-based management consulting company on Aug. 3

* Says two entities to cooperate on personnel training, industry communication, research project cooperation, SaaS index monitoring, due diligence, etc

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yd1xzL

