FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Jointown Pharmaceutical Group unit plans to set up JV
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 10, 2016 / 3:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jointown Pharmaceutical Group unit plans to set up JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says it wholly owned unit to invest 18 million yuan to set up JV in Jiangsu, with Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply Co., Ltd.

* Says the JV will undertake wisdom logistics cooperation project, with registered capital of 30 million yuan

* Says the unit and Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply will hold 60 percent and 40 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b2TD7o

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.