BRIEF-Jointown Pharmaceutical Group unit plans to set up JV

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says it wholly owned unit to invest 18 million yuan to set up JV in Jiangsu, with Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply Co., Ltd.

* Says the JV will undertake wisdom logistics cooperation project, with registered capital of 30 million yuan

* Says the unit and Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply will hold 60 percent and 40 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b2TD7o

