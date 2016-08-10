FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -Q1 group results (IFRS)
August 10, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -Q1 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Aug 10 (Reuters)- 
DeNA Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   3 months ended      3 months ended  6 months to
                  Jun 30, 2016        Jun 30, 2015     Sep 30, 2016
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales               38.28               37.72            76.80
                   (+1.5 pct)          (+5.3 pct)       (+2.6 pct)
  Operating            7.35                4.01            15.00
                   (+83.5 pct)         (-42.5 pct)      (+31.8 pct)
  Pretax               7.04                4.52
                   (+55.8 pct)         (-32.8 pct)
  Net                  5.17                2.05            11.20
                  (+152.2 pct)         (-45.6 pct)      (+65.3 pct)
  EPS Basic         35.63 yen           14.53 yen         77.21 yen
  EPS Diluted       35.57 yen           14.48 yen
  Ann Div                               20.00 yen
  -Q2 Div                                  NIL              NIL
  -Q4 Div                               20.00 yen

NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2432.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
