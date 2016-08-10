REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -Q1 group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Aug 10 (Reuters)- DeNA Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Jun 30, 2016 Jun 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2016 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 38.28 37.72 76.80 (+1.5 pct) (+5.3 pct) (+2.6 pct) Operating 7.35 4.01 15.00 (+83.5 pct) (-42.5 pct) (+31.8 pct) Pretax 7.04 4.52 (+55.8 pct) (-32.8 pct) Net 5.17 2.05 11.20 (+152.2 pct) (-45.6 pct) (+65.3 pct) EPS Basic 35.63 yen 14.53 yen 77.21 yen EPS Diluted 35.57 yen 14.48 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 20.00 yen NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2432.T