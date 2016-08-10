FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Culture Convenience Club unit offers takeover bid for 1.1 mln shares of Photocreate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Photocreate Co Ltd :

* Says the unit of Culture Convenience Club Co.,Ltd. offered a takeover bid for 1.1 million shares (no less than 690,062 shares) of the co

* Says the minimum number of shares to be purchased(690,062 shares) is representing a 45.1 percent stake in the co

* Says once the number of tendered shares is less than the minimum number of shares to be purchased, the unit will not purchase any of the tendered shares

* Says offered purchase price at 1,950 yen per share

* Says offering period from Aug. 12 to Sep. 26

* Says settlement starts on Sep. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fN1vBs; goo.gl/IwDZ5P

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

