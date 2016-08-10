FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Maruman plans 3.3 mln shares' issuance and says shareholding structure changes
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 10, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Maruman plans 3.3 mln shares' issuance and says shareholding structure changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Maruman& Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue about 3.3 million new shares via private placement and to raise 366 million yen in total, on Aug. 26

* Says a Korea-based golf products maker to raise stake in co to 21.36 percent from 0 percent, and will be the top shareholder of the co

* Says co's former top shareholder, COSMO & Company's stake in co will be lowered to 19.83 percent from 25.22 percent and will be the second major shareholder of co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/C8LjHx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

