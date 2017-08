Aug 11 (Reuters) - Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up two new branches in Wuhan and Shenzhen respectively

* Says new branches to be engaged in R&D, sale & service of photoelectric communication product and special ceramic product

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LFLt57; goo.gl/d5qBuv

