Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wutong Holding Group Co Ltd :

* Says its unit received a patent license for antenna communication equipment of smart grid,

* Says its another unit received a patent license for optical fiber cable distribution box

* Says the two patents valid for 10 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kt0tlv; goo.gl/qoIF0d

